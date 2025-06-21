Home Runs Power Rox To A 7-3 Victory In Minot

Home Runs Power Rox To A 7-3 Victory In Minot

PHOTO courtesy of Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox.

MINOT (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (19-5) continued their winning ways on Friday night. The Rox took down the Minot Hot Tots in Minot by a final score of 7-3.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Minot jumped out to the early lead by getting an unearned run and a second run on an RBI single by Matt Toomey in the bottom of the first. The Rox grabbed the lead in the fifth, powered by a solo home run by Nolan Geislinger and a 2-run shot by Dominic Smaldino for the 3-2 lead.

Dominic Smaldino, PHOTO courtesy of Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox.
loading...

The two teams would exchange runs in the 7th, and then the Rox pushed across two more runs in the top of the 9th on a 2-run HR by Brady Ballinger for the final 7-3 margin. JD Dobis picked up the win by throwing 4 innings, allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, on 3 hits with 6 Ks.  The Rox lead the Great Plains West with a 19-4 record. Next up for St. Cloud is a rematch with Minot on Saturday night.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state

Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums

Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season!

Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers

Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Filed Under: Minot Hot Tots, Rox, st. cloud rox
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON