MINOT (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (19-5) continued their winning ways on Friday night. The Rox took down the Minot Hot Tots in Minot by a final score of 7-3.

Get our free mobile app

Minot jumped out to the early lead by getting an unearned run and a second run on an RBI single by Matt Toomey in the bottom of the first. The Rox grabbed the lead in the fifth, powered by a solo home run by Nolan Geislinger and a 2-run shot by Dominic Smaldino for the 3-2 lead.

Dominic Smaldino, PHOTO courtesy of Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox. Dominic Smaldino, PHOTO courtesy of Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox. loading...

The two teams would exchange runs in the 7th, and then the Rox pushed across two more runs in the top of the 9th on a 2-run HR by Brady Ballinger for the final 7-3 margin. JD Dobis picked up the win by throwing 4 innings, allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, on 3 hits with 6 Ks. The Rox lead the Great Plains West with a 19-4 record. Next up for St. Cloud is a rematch with Minot on Saturday night.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening