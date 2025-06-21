Home Runs Power Rox To A 7-3 Victory In Minot
MINOT (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (19-5) continued their winning ways on Friday night. The Rox took down the Minot Hot Tots in Minot by a final score of 7-3.
Minot jumped out to the early lead by getting an unearned run and a second run on an RBI single by Matt Toomey in the bottom of the first. The Rox grabbed the lead in the fifth, powered by a solo home run by Nolan Geislinger and a 2-run shot by Dominic Smaldino for the 3-2 lead.
The two teams would exchange runs in the 7th, and then the Rox pushed across two more runs in the top of the 9th on a 2-run HR by Brady Ballinger for the final 7-3 margin. JD Dobis picked up the win by throwing 4 innings, allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, on 3 hits with 6 Ks. The Rox lead the Great Plains West with a 19-4 record. Next up for St. Cloud is a rematch with Minot on Saturday night.
