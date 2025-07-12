WATERLOO, IA (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (33-12) completed a series sweep on Friday night. The Rox took down the Waterloo Bucks (27-21) by a final score of 6-1 in Waterloo.

Get our free mobile app

The Bucks had a brief lead when they got an unearned run on a passed ball in the bottom of the 3rd. The Rox answered in the top of the 4th on an RBI single by Cayden Gaskin and an unearned run on the same play to give them a 2-1 lead. They extended the lead to 3-1 on an RBI single by Alex Dupuy in the 6th. The Rox put the game away in the top of the 9th with three consecutive RBI hits by Tyson Leblanc, Augusto Mungarrieta, and Jaixen Frost to make it 6-1.

Tyson LeBlanc, PHOTO by Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox Tyson LeBlanc, PHOTO by Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox loading...

J.J. Hollis was solid in the start for St. Cloud. Hollis threw 5 innings, allowing two hits, no earned runs, and he walked 5 and struck out 4 in earning the win. Jake Reigert and Ryan Beaird combined to throw 4 shutout innings of relief, with Beaird earning the save. The Rox take on Mankato on Saturday before coming home to St. Cloud to battle the Moondogs on Sunday in a home-and-home series.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Rox Home Opener Guests Through The Years

Minnesota Stereotypes...or Not? What are some of the things that are a stereotype, but also true?