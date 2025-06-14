ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (12-4) continued their winning ways on Friday night. St. Cloud took down the Thunder Bay Border Cats by a score of 10 -3.

The Rox got the scoring started in the third inning when they pushed across three runs, two of them being unearned. St. Cloud kept it going scoring two in the 5th, two in the 6th, and three more in the 7th to get up 10-0.

Jake Burcham was stellar in the start for St. Cloud. Burcham tossed 8 innings, giving up only three hits, with three walks and nine strikeouts on his way to the win. JD Dobis gave up three runs in relief to Thunder Bay in the 9th to get to the 10-3 final score.

Up next for the Rox are the Minot Hot Tots at home on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

