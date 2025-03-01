St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Friday, February 28th

SOFTBALL

College of St. Benedict 5, Spalding University 1

Olivia Tautges had 3 RBI to lead the Bennies.

College of St. Benedict 6, Linfield University 7

Cat Smetana had 3 RBI for St. Ben's.

St. Cloud State University 7, Franklin Pierce 1

Sydney Roe led the Huskies with a HR and 3 RBI.

St. Cloud State University 5, Anselm 6

Brooke Holmes and Bethany Weiss homered for SCSU.

Get our free mobile app

BASEBALL

St. Cloud State University 20, Adams State 3

Wyatt Tweet had a double, a triple and 5 RBI and Wilmis Castro had a HR and 4 RBI for the Huskies.

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University. PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University. loading...

MEN'S HOCKEY

St. Cloud State University 1, Denver 3

Nick Portz had the lone goal for SCSU.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

St. Cloud State University 2, University of Minnesota-Duluth 3

Emma Gentry and Alice Sauriol scored the goals for the Huskies.

JR HOCKEY

St. Cloud Norsemen 5, North Iowa Bulls 1

Mason LeBel and Hudson Blue each had 2 goals for the Norsemen.

Minnesota Moose 1, Granite City Lumberjacks 9

Easton Portner had a hat trick for the Lumberjacks.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer