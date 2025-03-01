St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Friday, February 28th
SOFTBALL
College of St. Benedict 5, Spalding University 1
Olivia Tautges had 3 RBI to lead the Bennies.
College of St. Benedict 6, Linfield University 7
Cat Smetana had 3 RBI for St. Ben's.
St. Cloud State University 7, Franklin Pierce 1
Sydney Roe led the Huskies with a HR and 3 RBI.
St. Cloud State University 5, Anselm 6
Brooke Holmes and Bethany Weiss homered for SCSU.
BASEBALL
St. Cloud State University 20, Adams State 3
Wyatt Tweet had a double, a triple and 5 RBI and Wilmis Castro had a HR and 4 RBI for the Huskies.
MEN'S HOCKEY
St. Cloud State University 1, Denver 3
Nick Portz had the lone goal for SCSU.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
St. Cloud State University 2, University of Minnesota-Duluth 3
Emma Gentry and Alice Sauriol scored the goals for the Huskies.
JR HOCKEY
St. Cloud Norsemen 5, North Iowa Bulls 1
Mason LeBel and Hudson Blue each had 2 goals for the Norsemen.
Minnesota Moose 1, Granite City Lumberjacks 9
Easton Portner had a hat trick for the Lumberjacks.
