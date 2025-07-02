It is one of the more fun 4th of July weekends, with it hitting for three days of excitement. Of course, there are fireworks galore around the St. Cloud area with the revamped show at Wilson Park, the Church of St. Joseph Parish Festival, and more. If those two events are not enough for you, check out The Weekenders' additional ideas for other fun activities you can partake in.

Fireworks will be all the rage on Friday, and you can continue the long Holiday weekend fun with food and music in Minneapolis. Taste of Minnesota is back in downtown Minneapolis for two days of mouth-watering food and more. Saturday has music from Cheap Trick, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Bluewater Kings Band, and more. Sunday features Ludacris, NUR-D, David Yang, Frank Torres, and Good for Gary. Don’t forget to check out the art and unique businesses too. It all takes place along Washington Avenue and Nicollet Mall. Free to attend.

Saturday & Sunday: Noon – 10:00 p.m.

Looking for something free to do and exciting to watch? Then take a short trip to White Bear Lake and check out the Midwest Ski Otters Water Ski Show. The show on Little Goose Lake has pyramids, jumps, barefoot skiing, and more. The team is celebrating their 30th year of wowing audiences with all their tricks. The entire event is free and features a new theme each week.

Sunday: 6:00 p.m.

If you just can’t wait for the fireworks on the fourth, then Canterbury Park has you covered. The park’s annual Fireworks Spectacular is on the 3rd and has a whole lot more than just sparklers. They will have hot dogs and ice cold drinks, $5 face painting and pony rides, food trucks, live music from Boogie Wonderland, of course, the horse racing, and more. It is a fun-filled day worth making the trip. The cost is $9 - $15 for general admission, and there is reserved fireworks seating available for $16 - $45.

Thursday: 4:00 p.m. (fireworks start at 10:00 p.m)

If you want to take a trip over the long 4th weekend, Duluth is a popular Minnesota destination, and in addition to all the city's normal fun, you can take in the 25th Annual Duluth Air and Innovation Expo. The theme is “Red, White, and Blues” and will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, F-22 Raptor Demo Team, and more. A day pass runs from $23 - $33, and there are upgrade and photo ticket options as well.

Saturday & Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

While you are up in Duluth for the airshow, take another 30-minute drive up the road to Two Harbors and check out all the fun at the historic Split Rock Lighthouse. They are featuring hour-long “Keeper’s” tours for a look behind the stories of all the real keepers and their families, a book signing by 9-year-old author Delores Garcia of her book “Fishing by Torchlight,” and photography art, and a Q & A by Ryan Tischer.

Saturday: Check the website for times and availability of tours.

