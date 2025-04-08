Southern Minnesota Crash Claims Life Of Jordan Woman
JORDAN (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Jordan Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says at about 1:00 p.m. a semi-truck driven by 27-year-old Josh Terres of Rice was going south on Highway 169.
Meanwhile, an SUV driven by a 78-year-old woman from Jordan was going west on Highway 282, entered the intersection and was hit by Terres.
The woman died at the scene and Terres was not hurt in the crash. The woman's name has not yet been released pending notification of the family.
