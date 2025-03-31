Smashing Pumpkins’ Singer Bringing New Solo Project To Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The lead singer of an iconic 90s alternative rock band is coming to Minnesota with his new solo project. Billy Corgan is most well known as the lead singer of the group The Smashing Pumpkins.
Now he is hitting the road with his new project called Billy Corgan and The Machines of God and the "A Return to Zero" tour. He will be front and center at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on June 29th. Corgan will commemorate the anniversaries of the Smashing Pumpkins' albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Machina/The Machines of God, and Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music with sets from all three LPs.
Corgan has been involved in numerous ventures over the years including wrestling promotion with the National Wrestling Alliance. The group Return to Dust is the opening act for the show. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday with various pre-sales earlier in the week.
