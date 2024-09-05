Human Remains Hundreds of Years Old Found in Minnesota

WALKER (WJON News) -- Human remains have been found up in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on August 31st they received a report from a group of wild ricers that they had located what they believed to be human remains in an area of Gould Township on the shores of Leech Lake.

Deputies arrived in the area and found skeletal remains of at least three individuals believed to be several hundred years old.

The area was secured and the Leech Lake Heritage Sites program was contacted. Representatives responded that evening and confirmed the deputies’ findings.

Steps were taken that evening to secure the remains, and the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council was also contacted and is assisting with the process.

Get our free mobile app

This incident remains under investigation and the specific location is not being disclosed at this time, though it is located within a known cultural site.

READ RELATED ARTICLES