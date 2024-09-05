Sheriff Investigating Shooting Near Outing

OUTING (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on September 1st they got a report of a person who had been shot in the Outing area.

Deputies arrived in the downtown Outing area and found a 35-year-old Isanti man had been shot in the area of Woods Bay Drive Northeast, while possibly in an ATV.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that a series of incidents occurred involving several people at an Outing area business, including an assault, a road rage altercation, and damage to property.

