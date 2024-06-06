Scepaniak Announces Run for St. Joseph Mayor

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A current St. Joseph city council member has announced his candidacy for mayor.

Adam Scepaniak says he intends to run for the job. He has been on the city council for two years, on the St. Joseph Fire and Rescue for five years, and St. Joseph Planning Commission for two years.

Scepaniak says, as mayor, he wants to bolster the city's safety services. He also wants to be welcoming to new businesses while honoring and supporting current businesses. He says he decided to run for mayor because he wants to inject some youth into politics in St. Joseph.

Earlier this year longtime St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz announced he is not seeking re-election.

The filing period for St. Joseph city offices is July 30th through August 13th.

