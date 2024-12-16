Sauk Rapids, Sauk Rapids-Rice Finalizing Land Swap

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The city of Sauk Rapids and the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District are looking to finalize the plan for a land swap.

The city council is holding a special meeting on Monday, and on the consent agenda is the land swap.

The school district wants to build a new early childhood education facility close to the high school in a portion of Mayhew Creek Park. They have a public referendum on the ballot coming up in February.

The city and the school are proposing exchanging about 10 acres between between the future baseball complex and the multi-use fields owned by the city, for 17.5 acres east of the high school owned by the district.

In the event that the referendum is not passed by the voters, and the ECFE building is not built by 2027, the land exchange will be reversed.

