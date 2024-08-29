Sartell Students Better State Average In Latest State Test Scores
SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area school has received an above-average rating in several categories in the latest state test scores. Sartell-St. Stephen Schools received above-average scores in Math and Reading.
Sartell received a 63.9% rating in Math with the state average at 42.8%, and students earned a 62.1% rating in reading with the state average at 47.8%. Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendant Michael Rivard says they are proud their students have a tradition of performing above state averages on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments which reflect the high standards of the schools' teachers.
The ratings are based on the Minnesota Department of Education's North Star System which is designed using feedback from stakeholders across the state to satifsy the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act and the state's Comprehensive Achievement and Civic Readiness Plan.
