Sartell Students Better State Average In Latest State Test Scores

SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area school has received an above-average rating in several categories in the latest state test scores. Sartell-St. Stephen Schools received above-average scores in Math and Reading.

Get our free mobile app

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

Sartell received a 63.9% rating in Math with the state average at 42.8%, and students earned a 62.1% rating in reading with the state average at 47.8%. Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendant Michael Rivard says they are proud their students have a tradition of performing above state averages on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments which reflect the high standards of the schools' teachers.

WJON WJON loading...

The ratings are based on the Minnesota Department of Education's North Star System which is designed using feedback from stakeholders across the state to satifsy the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act and the state's Comprehensive Achievement and Civic Readiness Plan.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

Pine Meadow Elementary, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky Pine Meadow Elementary, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker