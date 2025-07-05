DICKINSON, ND (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (27-10) took on the Badlands Big Sticks (22-15) in Game 2 of a four-game series on Friday. Badlands came out on top, taking down the Rox 6-3.

The Rox got on top early by putting up a run in the 1st inning. It was the fifth game in a row that St. Cloud scored in the 1st inning. Badlands tied the game in the Bottom of the 3rd. St. Cloud grabbed the lead right back, though in the 4th on a home run by Ethan Gibson to go up 3-1. The Big Sticks kept pace in the bottom of the inning, scoring two of their own, and things were tied up after 4 at 3-3.

The Big Sticks took command in the bottom of the 5th, aided by a couple of walks by Rox pitching. When the inning was done, they had pushed across 3 runs and had what turned out to be the final 6-3 score.

The Rox starter, JP Robertson, threw four innings, allowing 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, and 4 strikeouts. Aiden Lieser took the loss for St. Cloud, giving up 1 run in one inning of work. St. Cloud takes on Badlands in game three of the series Saturday at 7:35 p.m.

