MANKATO (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (34-12) continued their winning ways on Saturday. The Rox edged out the Mankato Moon Dogs (21-28) 5-4 in extra innings in Mankato.

After four and a half scoreless innings, Mankato struck first in the bottom of the 5th on a 2-RBI double by Josey Williamson. The Rox answered in the top of the 7th. St. Cloud scored on a wild pitch, a sac fly, and a double steal to grab a 3-2 lead. The Moon Dogs tied things up in the bottom of the 8th, and then the two teams exchanged runs in the 9th. The Rox grabbed the lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single by Augusto Mungarrieta, and then Brandon Jaenke shut down Mankato in the bottom of the inning to earn the win.

Augusto Mungarrieta, PHOTO by Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox Augusto Mungarrieta, PHOTO by Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox loading...

Caden Leonard made a solid start for St. Cloud, tossing six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, with two walks and a strikeout. The Rox will take on Mankato again on Sunday at Joe Faber Field in their half of the home-and-home series.

