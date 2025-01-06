Puck Drops In Minnesota For 2026 IIHF Hockey Tournament

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The puck will drop in Minnesota next year for a premiere hockey showcase. The ceremonial passing of the puck from Ottawa to Minnesota for the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) World Junior Hockey Championship took place on Sunday.

PHOTO courtesy of Matt Zambonin/IIHF PHOTO courtesy of Matt Zambonin/IIHF loading...

The annual tournament showcases the best men's ice hockey players under 20 years of age in the world and includes future NHL stars. Over 40 people and organizations took part in the ceremonial passing including Governor Tim Walz, Senators Nick Frentz and Karin Housley, hockey legend Lou Nanne, former North Star Tom Reid, and SpongeBob Square Pants.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTO courtesy of Matt Zambonin/IIHF PHOTO courtesy of Matt Zambonin/IIHF loading...

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says the city is honored to welcome the 2026 event to the capital city and showcase all St. Paul has to offer. The IIHF World Junior Championship will take place from December 25th, 2025 to January 5th, 2026 at Xcel Energy Center and 3M Arena at Mariucci on the Campus of the University of Minnesota.

PHOTO courtey of Matt Zambonin/IIHF PHOTO courtey of Matt Zambonin/IIHF loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures

St. Joseph's on the Grow!