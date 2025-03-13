Powerful Spring Storm Will Impact Minnesota Friday, Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Areas north of the slight risk will still see some strong and potentially severe storms, but the threat is lower.

All severe threats are possible, with strong winds and hail having the highest likelihood.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Winds will also increase later Thursday, but even more so on Friday into Saturday as a potent low-pressure system moves through the Upper Midwest.

The high temperature in St. Cloud on Friday is expected to be around 71 degrees. Saturday's high will be about 44 degrees. Temps fall to about 17 overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Behind the system, rain will turn to snow across western and central Minnesota Saturday along with strong northwest winds developing. Accumulating snow is expected across western Minnesota.

READ RELATED ARTICLES