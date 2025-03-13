Powerful Spring Storm Will Impact Minnesota Friday, Saturday

Powerful Spring Storm Will Impact Minnesota Friday, Saturday

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

National Weather Service
loading...

Areas north of the slight risk will still see some strong and potentially severe storms, but the threat is lower.

All severe threats are possible, with strong winds and hail having the highest likelihood.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
National Weather Service
loading...

Winds will also increase later Thursday, but even more so on Friday into Saturday as a potent low-pressure system moves through the Upper Midwest.

The high temperature in St. Cloud on Friday is expected to be around 71 degrees.  Saturday's high will be about 44 degrees.  Temps fall to about 17 overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Behind the system, rain will turn to snow across western and central Minnesota Saturday along with strong northwest winds developing. Accumulating snow is expected across western Minnesota.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With

Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON