Popular Music Series Returning To Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Music Under Glass is set to return to the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in January. Music Under Glass lets people wander the tropical gardens at dusk as a warm escape from the winter weather while enjoying live music from local musicians.
The lineup for 2025 includes Duo CORDA, Dan "Daddy Squeeze" Newton with Pat Donohue and Richard Kriehn, Kashimana, Switchgrass, Sarah Morris, and more. The concerts are free to attend and take place in the Sunken Garden and music is simulcast through other areas of the gardens as well.
Music Under Glass takes place on select Wednesdays and Sundays from January 12th through February 12th. Find the full list of dates and acts below.
Wednesday, January 15 - Duo CORDA
Sunday, January 19 - Dan "Daddy Squeeze" Newton with Pat Donohue and Richard Kriehn.
Wednesday, January 22 - Kashimana
Wednesday, January 29 - Jeff Ray with Mikkel Beckmen
Sunday, February 2 - Switchgrass
Wednesday, February 5 - Sarah Morris and Matthew French
Wednesday, February 12 - Mary Cutrufello
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way