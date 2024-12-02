Popular Music Series Returning To Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Music Under Glass is set to return to the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in January. Music Under Glass lets people wander the tropical gardens at dusk as a warm escape from the winter weather while enjoying live music from local musicians.

The lineup for 2025 includes Duo CORDA, Dan "Daddy Squeeze" Newton with Pat Donohue and Richard Kriehn, Kashimana, Switchgrass, Sarah Morris, and more. The concerts are free to attend and take place in the Sunken Garden and music is simulcast through other areas of the gardens as well.

Get our free mobile app

Music Under Glass takes place on select Wednesdays and Sundays from January 12th through February 12th. Find the full list of dates and acts below.

Wednesday, January 15 - Duo CORDA

Sunday, January 19 - Dan "Daddy Squeeze" Newton with Pat Donohue and Richard Kriehn.

Wednesday, January 22 - Kashimana

Wednesday, January 29 - Jeff Ray with Mikkel Beckmen

Sunday, February 2 - Switchgrass

Wednesday, February 5 - Sarah Morris and Matthew French

Wednesday, February 12 - Mary Cutrufello

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way