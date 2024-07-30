Paynesville Crash Sends One Person To The Hospital
ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash near Paynesville sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say a car driven by 23-year-old Cameron Hunter of Woodbury was going south on Highway 23 at about 3:30 p.m. when he crashed with a Chevrolet that was going south on County Road 2.
Hunter was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in Hunter's car 21-year-old Mitchell Cummins of Carver and 21-year-old Teige Lethert of Woodbury were not hurt. Information was not released on the driver of the Chevrolet.
