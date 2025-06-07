PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Paynesville. Authorities say an SUV driven by 51-year-old Chad Fischer of Lake Lillian was going north on Highway 23 when he went across the southbound lanes and crashed in the north ditch.

Get our free mobile app

Fischer was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

Visit New Munich, Minnesota in Pictures