Paynesville Sees Single-vehicle Crash With One Injury Reported

Paynesville Sees Single-vehicle Crash With One Injury Reported

Paul Habstritt, WJON

PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Paynesville. Authorities say an SUV driven by 51-year-old Chad Fischer of Lake Lillian was going north on Highway 23 when he went across the southbound lanes and crashed in the north ditch.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Fischer was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

 

Visit New Munich, Minnesota in Pictures

 

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol, paynesville, paynesville crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON