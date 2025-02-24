Pantera To Rock Out Target Center This Summer

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An iconic 1990s heavy metal band will be coming to Minnesota as part of its latest tour. Pantera will amp up the Target Center on August 7th.

Get our free mobile app

Pantera & Metallica In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Metallica Performs At State Farm Stadium Christian Petersen, Getty Images loading...

Pantera started out as a glam-rock cover band but quickly built a huge following and became one of the country's most popular heavy metal groups of the 1990s. The original band was known for its "groove-metal" sound. The tour will feature classic members Phillip H. Anselmo and Rex Brown along with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante.

The Swedish heavy metal group Amon Amarth will be the opening act with additional guests to be announced at a later date. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Metallica Performs At SoFi Stadium Monica Schipper, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Best New Artist winners, ranked by popularity today Stacker ranks Grammy Best New Artist winners by Spotify data to see who is most popular today Gallery Credit: Lisa Borten

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker