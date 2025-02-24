Pantera To Rock Out Target Center This Summer

Pantera To Rock Out Target Center This Summer

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An iconic 1990s heavy metal band will be coming to Minnesota as part of its latest tour. Pantera will amp up the Target Center on August 7th.

Pantera started out as a glam-rock cover band but quickly built a huge following and became one of the country's most popular heavy metal groups of the 1990s. The original band was known for its "groove-metal" sound. The tour will feature classic members Phillip H. Anselmo and Rex Brown along with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante.

The Swedish heavy metal group Amon Amarth will be the opening act with additional guests to be announced at a later date. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

