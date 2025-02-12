Ophelia Is Breaking Your Heart To See This Show At Xcel Energy Center

Ophelia Is Breaking Your Heart To See This Show At Xcel Energy Center

Jason Korner, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular rock band has made their long-awaited tour announcement. The Lumineers are hitting the road with their "Automatic" World Tour and will come to the Xcel Energy Center on July 25th.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...
Neilson Barnard, Getty Images
loading...

The Lumineers blend alternative rock, Americana, and storytelling into their electrifying live shows. The group has 24 #1 hits across multiple formats, sold more than 1.5 million albums, and has a Spotify following of 22 million monthly listeners.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...
Kevin Djansezian, Getty Images
loading...

They are taking to the road in support of their fifth studio album "Automatic" due out on Friday. Opening acts on the tour include Young the Giant, St. Vincent, The Night Sweats, and more. Tickets for the concert go on sale on February 21st at 10:00 a.m.

Larry Busacca, Getty Images
loading...
Kevin Djansezian, Getty Images
loading...
Kevin WInter, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1

The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show

The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out.

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Filed Under: Automatic World Tour, The Lumineers, xcel energy center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON