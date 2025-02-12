Ophelia Is Breaking Your Heart To See This Show At Xcel Energy Center
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular rock band has made their long-awaited tour announcement. The Lumineers are hitting the road with their "Automatic" World Tour and will come to the Xcel Energy Center on July 25th.
The Lumineers blend alternative rock, Americana, and storytelling into their electrifying live shows. The group has 24 #1 hits across multiple formats, sold more than 1.5 million albums, and has a Spotify following of 22 million monthly listeners.
They are taking to the road in support of their fifth studio album "Automatic" due out on Friday. Opening acts on the tour include Young the Giant, St. Vincent, The Night Sweats, and more. Tickets for the concert go on sale on February 21st at 10:00 a.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
