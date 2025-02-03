One Person Is Dead After Early Morning Crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- One person has died after a Monday morning crash in Bloomington.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:30 a.m. a car driven by 45-year-old Yadira Hernndezaguilar of Shakopee was going West on Interstate 94 near Highway 169 when she spun and slid from the right lane across all lanes of traffic.

A semi-truck driven by 76-year-old George Jensen of Eagan was traveling in the left lane and hit the driver's side of Hernandezaguilar's car. Hernandezaguilar died in the crash. Jensen was not hurt. The state patrol says the roads were snow-covered and icy at the time of the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures