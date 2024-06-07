One Person Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 94 in St. Michael.
Twenty-two-year-old Connor Roberts of Big Lake was traveling east when her vehicle left the road, struck a bridge and rolled.
Roberts was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
