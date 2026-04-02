ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District has released an update on the Westwood School following the recent arson fire.

Read More: St. Cloud Firefighters Respond To Westwood Elementary Fire |

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Due to the need for extensive deep cleaning and air quality restoration, Westwood Elementary will remain closed through next week and will reopen on Monday, April 13. The district has deployed 90–100 professional cleaning staff working full-time to remove particulate matter throughout the building. Following cleaning, air quality and safety testing will be conducted, which requires about 48 hours for results before re-occupancy can occur.

There will be no school for Westwood students on Monday and Tuesday as teachers prepare for temporary remote instruction. Beginning midweek, students will have a combination of online learning, hard copy instructional materials, and community-based learning opportunities. Additional details will be shared directly with families.

The building remains closed to all students, staff, and families, and no entry will be permitted at this time.

The fire has been determined to be arson, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted jointly by the Fire Marshal and the St. Cloud Police Department. The district is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota to provide emergency childcare services for Westwood families during the closure.

The district will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.