ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two teachers in the St. Cloud Area School District are among the 11 finalists for the 2026 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

An independent panel of 22 leaders in education, business, government, and nonprofits selected the 11 finalists from a group of 30 semifinalists.

Among the group are St. Cloud Apollo High School biology teacher Devon Bowker and Lincoln Elementary fourth-grade teacher Paige Janorschke.

The other finalists are...

David Davis of St. Louis Park Public Schools

of St. Louis Park Public Schools Shannon Dodson of the West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan Area Schools

of the West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan Area Schools Alli Kildahl from Saint Paul Public Schools

from Saint Paul Public Schools Amy Phung from the Hopkins School District

from the Hopkins School District Isaiah Pritzl from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District

from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District Ricardo Rivera of Bloomington Public Schools

of Bloomington Public Schools Thomas Rosengren from Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District

from Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District Sher Unruh-Friesen of Hopkins Public Schools

of Hopkins Public Schools Maria Villavicencio of Eden Prairie Schools

The selection panel will meet again on May 2nd to conduct individual interviews and cast votes for the candidates.

The winner will be announced at a banquet in St. Paul on May 3rd.

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