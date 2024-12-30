One Person Hurt In Early Morning Crash Near Avon

AVON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A single car crash near Avon on Monday morning sent one person to the hospital.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 5:17 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 9 and 360th Street about 2 miles north of Avon. Authorities say a mini-van driven by 71-year-old Margaret Lehner of Albany was going east on 360th Street when she slid across the intersection and into the ditch.

Lehner was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries. The Sheriff's Office says there was thick fog and icy road conditions at the time of the crash.

