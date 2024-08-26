One Person Has Died In ATV Crash Near Little Falls

One Person Has Died In ATV Crash Near Little Falls

Morrison County Sheriff's Office

SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person died in an ATV Crash on Saturday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a report at 5:40 p.m. of an ATV crash at 110th Avenue near 95th Street, about 4 miles southwest of Little Falls.

Authorities say deputies arrived and found that 37-year-old Amber Sassen of Little Falls had been driving an ATV north on 110th Avenue, went into the right-side ditch and it rolled onto her.

Deputies performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and Sassen was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office says the case is still under investigation.

