One Person Dead In Early Saturday Morning Crash
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- One person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Malibu driven by a 21-year-old male was going south in the left lane of northbound Interstate 35W at about 5:50 a.m.
Meanwhile, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 25-year-old Cassidy Groe of Lino Lakes was going north in the left lane of northbound I-35W and tried to move into the center lane. The Malibu continued south and moved from the left lane into the center lane and the vehicles crashed head-on.
Groe was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The 21-year-old male driver of the Chevy Malibu died in the crash, his name has not yet been released.
