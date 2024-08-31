One Man Seriously Hurt In Motorcycle Crash Near Paynesville
ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt when they crashed their motorcycle on Friday near Paynesville.
Get our free mobile app
Authorities say at about 1:30 p.m. 44-year-old Ryan Riggs of Richmond was riding his Indian Roadmaster motorcycle north on Highway 23, near County Road 6 when he lost control and crashed.
Riggs was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Riggs was not wearing a helmet.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]
- American Pickers In Search of Minnesota Rusty Gold
- Linden Hill Follows Yellow Brick Road To A New Discovery
- Jason Mraz Brings Pop Music Mix To The Ledge [PHOTOS]
- Surprise Guest Wows Crowd At Yacht Fest [PHOTOS]
- See What Happens When The Sun Goes Down At Sleepover Safari
COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!
North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors