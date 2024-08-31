One Man Seriously Hurt In Motorcycle Crash Near Paynesville

ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt when they crashed their motorcycle on Friday near Paynesville.

Authorities say at about 1:30 p.m. 44-year-old Ryan Riggs of Richmond was riding his Indian Roadmaster motorcycle north on Highway 23, near County Road 6 when he lost control and crashed.

Riggs was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Riggs was not wearing a helmet.

