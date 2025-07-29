PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash between a semi-truck and an SUV sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 1:00 p.m. near Paynesville. An SUV driven by 69-year-old Randall Armbruster of Sleepy Eye was going north on County Road 33, and a semi-truck driven by 62-year-old John Petron of Rice was going east on Highway 23 when they collided near the intersection. Armbruster was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Petron was not hurt in the crash.

