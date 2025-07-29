SUV And Semitruck Collide In Afternoon Crash
PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash between a semi-truck and an SUV sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 1:00 p.m. near Paynesville. An SUV driven by 69-year-old Randall Armbruster of Sleepy Eye was going north on County Road 33, and a semi-truck driven by 62-year-old John Petron of Rice was going east on Highway 23 when they collided near the intersection. Armbruster was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Petron was not hurt in the crash.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan
Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Alex Wayne via Facebook