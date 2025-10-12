Car Crash On Highway 55 Leaves Three Injured

ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A driver and his two passengers were hurt in a crash near Paynesville Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:00 p.m., a car being driven by 59-year-old Kevin Soine of Hawick and an SUV being driven by 71-year-old Geraldine Moscho of St. Martin were both going west on Highway 55 when they collided at the intersection of Highway 4. Soine, and two passengers in his car, 20-year-old Charles Soine, and 29-year-old Travis Soine, also from Hawick, were taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Moscho was not hurt in the crash.

