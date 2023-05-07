Eden Valley Woman Hurt in Crash Near Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 55 near Paynesville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a minivan were both going north on Highway 55 when they collided near Old Lake Road.

A passenger in the van, 35-year-old Cassandra Leukam of Eden Valley, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 15-year-old Brandon Leukam of Paynesville, and the driver and passenger in the car, 26-year-old Madison Dircks of Maple Lake and 28-year-old Kayla Kastner of Pequot Lakes, were not hurt.