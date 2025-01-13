One Dead, Two People Seriously Hurt In Late Sunday Morning Crash

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person is dead and two people were seriously hurt after a crash near Braham on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:40 a.m. a sedan driven by 64-year-old Daren Anderson of Isanti and a pickup driven by 51-year-old Erika Anondson of Isanti were traveling on Highway 65 when Anderson lost control on the icy road and hit Anondson.

Get our free mobile app

Both Anderson and Anondson were taken to the hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Arondson's truck, 47-year-old Angela Anondson was killed in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us