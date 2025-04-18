Officers Rescue Alleged Arsonist From Burning Home

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Police in Sauk Centre rescued an alleged arsonist from a home.

Thursday, just after 7:30 a.m,. Officers were called to a home on Ash Street. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home, and they learned the house was still occupied.

Witnesses said the fire was intentionally set, and the woman suspected of starting the fire was still inside, possibly with a weapon. Officers found the woman in the basement near the fire and were able to rescue her because she was incapacitated.

She suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a burn unit.

Later, police learned there was also a male victim who was taken by private party to the hospital. He was taken from the scene prior to the fire being started. He has a severe head injury and was later taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Officers were treated and released for smoke inhalation.

