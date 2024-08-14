No Wake Order Issued For North Browns Lake

No Wake Sign in the Cold Spring/Richmond. (Dan DeBaun, WJON News)

STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- A No-Wake order has been issued for an area lake.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says due to high water conditions after recent rainfalls they have issued a No-Wake order starting today for North Browns Lake. Authorities say that they have already received reports of some damage and of boats floating off of docks and becoming hazards in the waterway.

The No Wake order will remain in effect for 30 days or until the water subsides, whichever comes first. The order is for the entire lake.

