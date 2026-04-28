ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new picture book highlighting St. Cloud's past will be available next week. The Stearns History Museum's new book, "Images of America: St. Cloud," will be released on Tuesday, May 5th.

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It was written by the museum's librarian, Miranda Stueckrath, and archivist Grant Wilson.

A book launch party will be held next Thursday, May 7th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with refreshments and a book signing.

We also thought it would be really fun if we pulled out archival and 3D materials we have that are related to things we talk about in the book. Or, maybe things we wanted to talk about in the book but didn't have space for.

Stueckrath says the anticipation for the book has been high since it was announced last fall.

That had a very large crowd for our Breakfast Club group. Everyone was very excited. When we told them back in February that the book wasn't available until May, there was an 'aww" in the audience.

Read More: Book 'Images of America: St. Cloud' to Be Published in May |

You can buy your copy of the book at any major or minor book seller in town, with a modest portion of the proceeds going to the museum. However, Stueckrath says the best way to support the Stearns History Museum is to buy the book directly from them. They had a pre-sign-up sheet for people who wanted to reserve a copy.