No One Hurt In Tanker Truck Roll Over Near Albany

No One Hurt In Tanker Truck Roll Over Near Albany

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

UNDATED (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a semi-tanker truck turned onto its side near Albany on Wednesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a semi overturned on Mapleview Road just north of the County Road 140 T-intersection at about 9:00 a.m.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Authorities say deputies arrived and found a tanker trailer driven by 24-year-old Joshua Kulzer of Melrose tipped on its side. The Sheriff's Office says Kulzer told them he was driving south on Mapleview Road when the truck's tires got too close to the shoulder, caught the softer portion of the shoulder, and pulled the rest of the truck off the road and it turned over.

The tanker was hauling about 6400 gallons of milk and some of it leaked out of the top hatch. Kulzer was not hurt in the crash.

 

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

175 Years of Benton County History

 

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022

Photos From Jimmie Allen & Carrie Underwood In Minneapolis 10/25/22

Last night Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen performed at the Target Center in Minneapolis and you sent us your pictures from the concert! Here is what we got!

Gallery Credit: Image Credits: Minnesota's New Country 98-1

Filed Under: Albany Crash, Mapleview Road, stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON