No One Hurt In Tanker Truck Roll Over Near Albany
UNDATED (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a semi-tanker truck turned onto its side near Albany on Wednesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a semi overturned on Mapleview Road just north of the County Road 140 T-intersection at about 9:00 a.m.
Authorities say deputies arrived and found a tanker trailer driven by 24-year-old Joshua Kulzer of Melrose tipped on its side. The Sheriff's Office says Kulzer told them he was driving south on Mapleview Road when the truck's tires got too close to the shoulder, caught the softer portion of the shoulder, and pulled the rest of the truck off the road and it turned over.
The tanker was hauling about 6400 gallons of milk and some of it leaked out of the top hatch. Kulzer was not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
175 Years of Benton County History
Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022
Photos From Jimmie Allen & Carrie Underwood In Minneapolis 10/25/22
Gallery Credit: Image Credits: Minnesota's New Country 98-1