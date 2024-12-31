No One Hurt In South St. Cloud Garage Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No One was hurt in an early Tuesday morning fire in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a fire at 920 11th Avenue South.
Once on scene, Authorities say they found a two-stall detached garage on fire with several buildings nearby being exposed to radiant heat. The Fire Department says they were able to bring the blaze under control quickly and contain it to the detached garage.
The Fire Department was able to contact the homeowner and confirm everyone evacuated safely. The fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.
