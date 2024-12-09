Ninja Kidz First Live Adventure Coming To Orpheum Theatre

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A first-ever live show is coming to Minnesota next fall. Family entertainers and YouTube stars Ninja Kidz are launching their first live show, "Ninja Kidz Live: Infinite Possibilities" and it will hit the historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on November 6th next year.

Mark Vancleave 2009 PHOTO courtesy of Hennepin Arts loading...

The show will feature audience participation, physical challenges, games, and epic battles. The audience holds the key to shape how the show unfolds with an unlimited amount of possibilities. Ninja Kidz co-creator Shane Myler says the Ninja Kidz family always dreamed of taking the show on the road and they can't wait to see everyone up close and personal in their hometowns.

Get our free mobile app

Ninja Kidz ia a family-friendly YouTube Channel with action skits and adventures. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Hennepin Arts box office and hennepinarts.org.

PHOTO courtesy of Hennepin Arts PHOTO courtesy of Hennepin Arts loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota