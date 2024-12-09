Ninja Kidz First Live Adventure Coming To Orpheum Theatre
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A first-ever live show is coming to Minnesota next fall. Family entertainers and YouTube stars Ninja Kidz are launching their first live show, "Ninja Kidz Live: Infinite Possibilities" and it will hit the historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on November 6th next year.
The show will feature audience participation, physical challenges, games, and epic battles. The audience holds the key to shape how the show unfolds with an unlimited amount of possibilities. Ninja Kidz co-creator Shane Myler says the Ninja Kidz family always dreamed of taking the show on the road and they can't wait to see everyone up close and personal in their hometowns.
Ninja Kidz ia a family-friendly YouTube Channel with action skits and adventures. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Hennepin Arts box office and hennepinarts.org.
