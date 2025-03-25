New Telework Policy For State Employees Announced

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- State employees who work remotely will have some new guidelines soon. Governor Tim Walz announced changes to Minnesota's Telework Policy on Tuesday.

Jacky Chiu on UnSplash Jacky Chiu on UnSplash loading...

The new guidelines require most state employees to work at least 50% of the scheduled work week in person starting on June 1st. Governor Walz says the new approach balances the flexibility of telework with the workplace advantages of being in office and having more state employees in the office means that collaboration can happen more quickly.

Helena Lopes on UnSplash Helena Lopes on UnSplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

The policy does provide an exemption for those employees who live over 75 miles away from their primary work location. About 60% of state employees already work in person and did so throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linkedin Sales Solutions on UnSplash Linkedin Sales Solutions on UnSplash loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America