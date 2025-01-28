New Sartell Childcare Bringing Fun To Learning

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A new childcare facility is set to open on Monday in Sartell. O2B Kids was established 26 years ago in Gainesville, Florida, and has 70 locations across the country.

O2B Kids can take children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten and can have up to 164 kids. Director Andrea Hild says O2B Kids is 100% play-based learning:

"So we definitely encourage them to choose what they want to play with, to choose the activities that they want to do by giving them activities that are developmentally appropriate so we're going to be working on skills like gross motor, fine motor, working on social skills, working on math, reading, writing, working on all the skills that they need to be ready to go to kindergarten when their at that age."

She says they have 11 classrooms and some large indoor and outdoor play areas.

O2B Kids has a 1 to 4 teacher-to-child classroom ratio and currently has 15 teachers. They have both half-day and full-day options available and hope to add summer programs too.

Hild says they have a lending library for kids who don't have access to books and says they are excited to be joining the Sartell Community:

"Our mission, our vision, and our manifesto, and what we believe in here at O2B is super important. We really believe in what we do, we believe in, you know, we walk the talk kind of thing and so our staff is all fully trained, all of our staff has degrees in early education, and everybody is CPR certified and so everybody's really qualified to work here too."

Hild says anyone interested in O2B Kids can stop out for a tour of their building, and they like to have fun too like with their mascot, Odie. Every O2B's Odie has a unique look for the location and Sartell's features a hockey theme. O2B Kids is located at 2451 Leander Avenue, by the CentrCare Plaza roundabout. You can hear our full interview with O2B Kids' Director Andrea Hild on Saturday at 7:35 a.m. after the news and weather.

