Central Minnesota National Guard Unit to Be Honored

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota National Guard unit is being honored with three prestigious awards.

Friday the National Guard's 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment based in Brainerd will receive the U.S. military's highest unit award, the Presidential Unit Citation, for their efforts in the Kabul evacuation along with two other awards.

The unit deployed in March 2021 and returned in January 2022.

The unit was essential in supporting our Allies and the citizens of Afghanistan in Kabul. Working alongside the Air Force and Marines, they ensured the safe and successful evacuation of vulnerable Afghan citizens and personnel.

The Presidential Unit Citation is awarded to units for extraordinary heroism in action against an enemy. The last time a PUC was issued to this Battalion was during World War II.

They are also receiving the Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Superior Unit Award.

Get our free mobile app

The ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Camp Ripley.

READ RELATED ARTICLES