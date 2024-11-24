Mystic Lake Offering New Dedicated Card Room

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A new game offering has been added to a popular Minnesota Casino. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel has added a new baccarat room featuring many amenities. The baccarat room is located next to the Minnehaha Cafe and features 12 tables, a noodle bar, and a tea station.

Baccarat is a card game of chance in which the main objective is to bet on the outcome of the game. Players bet on which hand, the player's or the banker's, will have a total closest to nine, or if the hands will tie. President and CEO Angela Heikes says the new offering enhances the gaming experience and it is something guests have been eager to play.

The baccarat room is the latest of several new attractions for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Gaming Enterprise, which owns Mystic Lake, and began offering new carnival card games earlier this fall.

