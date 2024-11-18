Music Fans Can Get “Misty” Next Year At Mystic Lake

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Music fans can get "Misty" for a famous crooner bringing his tour to Minnesota next year. Johnny Mathis will take the stage with his "The Voice of Romance" tour at Mystic Lake Casino on March 8th.

Mathis is celebrating almost 70 years in the music business and is best known for his classic songs "Misty," "Chances Are," and "It's Not for Me to Say." He has released an incredible 80 albums, along with 7 Christmas Albums, and sold millions of LPs worldwide. Mathis has three songs in the Grammy Hall of Fame, 50 Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart hits, and is 6th on the Billboard all-time pop album charts.

Mathis has been nominated for five Grammy Awards, received a lifetime achievement Grammy, and is Columbia Records' longest-signed artist recording new music to this day. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

