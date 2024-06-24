Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash on Highway 23
BROOK PARK (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver was hurt as he swerved to avoid some wild turkeys.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 in Pine County east of Brook Park.
Thirty-four-year-old Jason Anderson of Princeton was driving east when he braked for turkeys and lost control and went into the ditch.
Anderson was taken to the Mora Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
