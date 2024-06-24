Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

BROOK PARK (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver was hurt as he swerved to avoid some wild turkeys.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 in Pine County east of Brook Park.

Thirty-four-year-old Jason Anderson of Princeton was driving east when he braked for turkeys and lost control and went into the ditch.

Get our free mobile app

Anderson was taken to the Mora Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES