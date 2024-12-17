MORRISON COUNTY (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration Verification. The recent check found only one individual was non-compliant.

The Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Gerald Bollig has pending charges for failing to register his current address, which is a felony. Each year the sheriff's office organizes a verification check for all predatory offenders who reside in the county and are on the registry. 68 predatory offenders were checked by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Pierz Police Department, Motley Police Department, and Royalton Police Department.

Of those checked, 20 were Level 1 offenders, 8 were Level 2, 1 was Level 3, and 39 were not assigned a level. An additional 41 predatory offenders were checked by the Little Falls Police Department but were not part of the breakdown. Sheriff Shawn Larson says they worked diligently to verify the information of all the registered predatory offenders, and the process is essential for community safety.

