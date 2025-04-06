Montevideo Woman Hurt In Friday Afternoon Crash

APPLETON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a Friday afternoon crash near Benson.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at 1:00 p.m. a Nissan Rogue driven by 40-year-old Violet Jones of Montevideo and a Honda Ridgeline driven by 31-year-old Zachary Tubbs of Appleton were both going north on Highway 59 when they crashed near 210th Avenue southwest.

Jones was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Tubbs was not hurt in the crash.

