Montevideo Woman Hurt In Friday Afternoon Crash
APPLETON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a Friday afternoon crash near Benson.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at 1:00 p.m. a Nissan Rogue driven by 40-year-old Violet Jones of Montevideo and a Honda Ridgeline driven by 31-year-old Zachary Tubbs of Appleton were both going north on Highway 59 when they crashed near 210th Avenue southwest.
Jones was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Tubbs was not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud
Come Visit Maple Lake with Us
Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud