Minnesota’s Statewide Crash Totals From Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The late-season system that dumped several inches of snow on much of Minnesota also caused a lot of headaches on the roads.
The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to a total of 161 crashes from midnight to midnight on Wednesday. Twenty-two people were hurt in those crashes.
There was one fatal crash, which happened near Hinckley.
Troopers also helped out with 231 vehicles that spun out and went off the road into the ditch.
Six semis jackknifed as well.
