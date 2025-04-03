Pick Up Driver Killed In Crash With Semi

Pick Up Driver Killed In Crash With Semi

WJON

HINCKLEY (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was killed when he lost control and collided with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 48 near Hinckley in Pine County.

Sixty-seven-year-old Gary Thompson of Hinckley was going west and the semi was going east on the highway.

Thompson was killed in the crash.  He was not wearing his seat belt.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The driver of the semi 50-year-old Corey Klehr of Pine City was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON