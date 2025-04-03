Pick Up Driver Killed In Crash With Semi

HINCKLEY (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was killed when he lost control and collided with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 48 near Hinckley in Pine County.

Sixty-seven-year-old Gary Thompson of Hinckley was going west and the semi was going east on the highway.

Thompson was killed in the crash. He was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi 50-year-old Corey Klehr of Pine City was not hurt.

