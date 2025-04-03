Pick Up Driver Killed In Crash With Semi
HINCKLEY (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was killed when he lost control and collided with a semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 48 near Hinckley in Pine County.
Sixty-seven-year-old Gary Thompson of Hinckley was going west and the semi was going east on the highway.
Thompson was killed in the crash. He was not wearing his seat belt.
Get our free mobile app
The driver of the semi 50-year-old Corey Klehr of Pine City was not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Tiny School of Art & Design Taking Art on The Road
- Stearns County Dairy Herd Tests Positive for H5N1
- Registration Open for SCTCC Summer Camps
- St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development
- Country Music Icon Randy Travis Coming To St. Cloud
Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud