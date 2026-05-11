ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is another chance for you to weigh in on St. Cloud's new Comprehensive Plan.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the topic during its meeting on Tuesday night.

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The process to update the plan began in December 2024 when the city allocated funds to update the 2015 Comprehensive Plan.

The new plan intentionally addresses several key land use questions, including updating the 2015 downtown catalyst site plans and the 2019 east end redevelopment vision, establishing a redevelopment vision for the vacated Stearns County jail and courts buildings, addressing the character and land use along Division Street, and promoting housing in walkable urban locations within downtown and Division Street.

The 2025 Comprehensive Plan updates will be presented in three separate documents: the 2025 Division Street Corridor Plan, the 2025 Downtown Plan, and the 2025 Land Use Plan Map.